Mumbai: Jet Airways staff seeks FIR against top bosses

Have also asked for the confiscation of the top officials passports so that they cannot flee the country

The association held a massive protest with over 250 Jet Airways employees on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

Stepping up their protest against the non-payment of wages, the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association gave a written complaint to the Sahar Police station and sought an FIR against the airline management for not releasing their salaries. The association also carried out a massive protest with more then 250 employees of Jet from the Sahar International Airport to the police station on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and highlighted the lack of support from the government over the issue.

Chairman of the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association, Kiran Pawaskar said, "We have sought an FIR against the top management of the company and confiscation of the passports of the directors and senior management officials so that they cannot flee the country." "I also met the commissioner of police in this regard. He has assured us of taking up the matter on priority," Pawaskar added.

In its letter to the Sahar police station, the association stated, "We call upon you to register a case of cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and other offences against the chairmen and CEO of the company, and the representatives of State Bank of India as per specific provisions of the IPC." Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Sahar police station said, "We have received a written complaint from the association. We are inquiring into the matter and taking legal opinion as well."

