Jet Airways extends discount sales to Nov 11

Jet Airways has extended its Diwali sale up to November 11, offering up to 30 per cent discounts on both business and economy class tickets across its domestic and international network.

The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till Sunday midnight, the airline said in a release Tuesday. As part of the sale offer, an international passenger can save up to Rs 54,680 (business class) and Rs 25,390 (economy class) on booking a two-way ticket, it said.

The discount is available on tickets booked on travel within India and beyond to and from the Saarc markets, Asean regions, the Gulf, Britain, Europe and Canada.

