Jeweller dies of COVID-19 after throwing birthday party for 150 people

A Hyderabad jeweller, who threw a birthday party that was attended by around 150 people, died of Coronavirus on Friday, leading to panic among the attendees.

The party was organised two weeks ago and was attended by the friends and relatives of the 63-year-old diamond jeweller. Another jewller who attended the party also died of COVID-19. Officials suspect he might have contracted the virus from the host of the party

A leading politician from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and 11 others who attended the party have since tested positive and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. As many leading jewellers, politicians, and prominent people were among the attendees, the party was kept a closely guarded secret.

State health officials have started the process of contact tracing.

According to sources in the Telangana Health Department, three days after the party, a jeweller, who was among the guests, developed COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to a private hospital, where he tested positive. He succumbed on Monday. Later, the host too developed corona symptoms. He died at a corporate hospital on Friday.

“There is a drastic rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad because people are refusing to follow basic rules. Families are hosting birthday parties, organising engagement functions, or getting together at homes to celebrate a new birth. It takes just one among them who is infected to spread the virus to dozens of others and that is what is happening in Hyderabad,” state Health Minister Eatala Rajender was quoted as by The Indian Express.

Telangana, especially Hyderabad, has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases for the last 3-4 weeks. The number of cases crossed 22,000, with 1,850 new cases on Saturday. Greater Hyderabad alone accounted for 1,572 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news