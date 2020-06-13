Jhansi Police bust claims behind viral video of outdoor gym equipments moving on its own

A video of outdoor gym equipment moving on their own had gone viral a few days ago that led people to assume that it could be a result of paranormal activity. With people sharing the video on social media calling it a ‘work of ghosts’, it has become a topic of chatter as some netizens joked about it and some raised their concerns on it.

Then Jhansi Police took to Twitter to educate the people about the exercise machines operating on its own, without anyone around and giving a scientific explanation that may leave you in splits.

The caption of the video, translated from Hindi said that someone added an excessive amount of grease on the equipment that gave it a nudge, causing it to move on its own for a few seconds. They also said that a miscreant may have shot a video of the lubricated equipment and post on social media. The officers investigating the claims made by the video also tried the same and recorded a video of it. In the end, the police said not to pay attention to videos that make such fake claims.

The additional superintendent of UP Police Rahul Shrivastav also tweeted calling that the people behind the viral video, the ‘real ghosts’ and saying that they will be placed in a ‘haunted’ lockup. in which they were seen standing in a park near the exercise equipment and investigating the phenomenon. “@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts! Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia.”

Fitness freak ghost ð»?@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020

The video posted by the UP Police additional superintendent on Friday garnered more than 102,300 views with over 2,200 likes and was retweeted 742 likes on Twitter. The Twitterati posted hilarious and witty reactions to the post along with some lauding the police department for busting the claim of the fake video. Some users also wondered how did people believe it to be the work of 'ghosts'!

Here's how the Twitterati responded:

Thank you Sir ð clear kar diya baat ko... else I would have continued thinking about it ...ð²ðð — ashuleo Hindu .. Proud and Blessed (@ashuleo3) June 13, 2020

Thank you Sir ð clear kar diya baat ko... else I would have continued thinking about it ...ð²ðð — ashuleo Hindu .. Proud and Blessed (@ashuleo3) June 13, 2020

Protein supplement is a must. — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) June 12, 2020

Sir ji, it's youth creativity. Don't kill there creativity by pulling them in lock up. Instead ask the youths to do something for police department ð — manish srivastava (@manishfoodtechs) June 13, 2020

I hope some peranormal reaserchers will see flying orbs in Video — A D Golwalkar ð®ð³ (@A_D_G13) June 12, 2020

Para Normal.

Where r the ð» busters!! — ðºÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ð¬Ì Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì²ðÌ Ì² (@SalaamNamastee) June 13, 2020

Good job done. Appreciable. — Manoj Kumar (@manojkrsongara) June 13, 2020

As always the answer will come from science — ‏‎‎‎ÙÛØªÙ Ú©Ù Ø§Ø± à®¨à®¿à®¤à®¿à®©à¯ à®à¯à®®à®¾à®°à¯ à¦¨à¦¿à¦¤à¦¿à¦¨ à´¨à´¿à´¤à´¿àµ» à´àµà´®à´¾àµ¼ (@nitinkumarm2) June 12, 2020

We humans have sent robots to Mars and they are working autonomously over there now for years. Is it hard to figure out the source of this motion?? C’mon folks! — Jagjit Singh (@_jaggicheema) June 13, 2020

I think that it is periodic motion like pendulum. Once started it takes some time to settle down. Someone disturbed it from equillibrium position and then made a video. That is why the video is short. — akshay tyagi (@Akshayshankey) June 13, 2020

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news