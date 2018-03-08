Jharkhand doctor gets Nari Shakti award from President

She dedicated the award to the thousands of children in Jharkhand who had dropped out of schools due to various eye ailments but have gone back to studies after being treated by her

Representational Picture

Jharkhand doctor Bharti Kashyap was on Thursday conferred with the "Nari Shakti Puraskar-2017" by President Ram Nath Kovind for her exemplary service to society and contribution to women's empowerment.

Kashyap, a Ranchi-based eminent ophthalmologist, received the award at a glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on International Women's Day. The award carries a certificate and a cash honorarium of 1 lakh.

"I am humbled. Receiving blessings from the President for my humble efforts to put a smile on the faces of children and women in Jharkhand is a proud moment for me," Kashyap told IANS.

"This recognition of my efforts has been due to the boundless blessings of the people whom I have served selflessly over the years... which have always provided me with the much needed strength and vigour to give my best."

She dedicated the award to the thousands of children in Jharkhand who had dropped out of schools due to various eye ailments but have gone back to studies after being treated by her.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video