Jharkhand: PM Narendra Modi compliments BJP workers for civic polls victory

The BJP won 26 posts of chairman/vice chairman out of total 58 posts of Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats (councils) for which elections were held on April 16

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday complimented the Jharkhand people for the BJP's thumping victory in the civic polls which was concluded on April 16, an official release said.

The BJP won 26 posts of chairman/vice chairman out of total 58 posts of Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats (councils) for which elections were held on April 16, besides winning all the five posts of mayors and deputy mayors of Municipal Corporations for which elections were simultaneously held.

Also congratulating the party workers, Modi said he learned that 80 percent of victories for the BJP had been in villages and small towns.

He congratulated the BJP workers and the people of Jharkhand as they had kept faith in development. They chose the long-term solution instead of a short-term benefit, he added.worth over Rs 2 crore from I-T office in Kota.

Also Read: ONGC Promoted Skill Development Institute Achieves 100 Percent Placement

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates