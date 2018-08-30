'Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are perfect for Family of Thakurganj'

bollywood

Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill have earlier worked together in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster

Actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are the perfect cast for the film "Family of Thakurganj", says producer Ajay Singh Rajput. The two actors have earlier worked together in "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster".

"'Family of Thakurganj' is an exciting movie. I think Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are the perfect cast for this film. Apart from them, Saurabh Shukla, actors like Nandish Singh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Pawan Malhotra and Mukesh Tiwari also have important roles in it.

"The most important thing about this movie is that the writer of this movie is Dilip Shukla who has written the story of ‘Damini', ‘Andaz Apna Apna' ‘Dabangg' and "Dabangg 2" and many blockbuster films," Rajput said.

"Family of Thakurganj" revolves around the values of family, values of culture and new thinking. Rajput, a Ranchi-based businessman, says the movie is set in a small town of North India. The movie, directed by Manoj Jha, is being produced under his banner Lovely World Entertainment. Sajid-Wajid will give music for the film, which will begin shoot on September 2.

