Jinson Johnson wins 1500m silver in Berlin, qualifies for World Championships

Johnson, 28, clocked 3 minute 35.24 seconds to finish second behind Joshua Thompson of USA here

Jinson Johnson

Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson bettered his own 1500m national record while clinching a silver in the ISTAF Berlin event here

yesterday.

Johnson, 28, clocked 3 minute 35.24 seconds to finish second behind Joshua Thompson of USA here. The earlier national record in the name of the Kerala runner was 3:37.86 which he had set at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year. He also holds the 800m national record (1:45.65).

Jinson also qualified for the World Championships to be held in Doha from September 28 to October 6. The World Championships qualifying time is 3:36.00. “I was expecting to set new national record but did not expect to win the silver. I will now go to Colorado in USA for further training and then to Doha for World Championships,” Jinson said after the event.

