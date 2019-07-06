Jiyo Parsi campaign launches Parsi Shaadi App

national

Of the 1700 users who have signed up for the Jiyo Parsi campaign, around 25 percent of the users are from Mumbai and Pune, followed by 8 percent from Gujarat and 5 percent from Delhi

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the Jiyo Parsi launched a Parsi Shaadi App as part of their ongoing campaign which aims to arrest the dwindling Parsi population in India. Of the total number of users who have registered from across the country, 25 percent of them are from Mumbai and Pune.

A government initiative, the Jiyo Parsi campaign aims at supporting the community's efforts in increasing the number of Parsis. To further the cause, the government asked them to concentrate on matrimony in this phase which then led to the decision to launch the Parsi ShaadiApp, exclusively for the Parsis worldwide with a dedicated platform at a community level.

Representatives working with the initiative said that of the 1700 users who have signed up so far, around 25 percent of the users are from Mumbai and Pune, followed by 8 percent from Gujarat and 5 percent from Delhi. Around 60 percent of the users are males while the remaining 40 percent are females.

With the aim of facilitating Parsi marriages, this platform will allow singles to choose prospective partners independently and go through the process discreetly. Users will be able to set their preferences in terms of location, age, occupation among other criteria and will be shown matches from within the community based on the choices they selected.

