 JLR India's 2017 sales up 49 percent

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday reported a 49 percent growth in sales volume for the calendar year 2017

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday reported a 49 percent growth in sales volume for the calendar year 2017. According to the company, its total sales for 2017 increased to 3,954 units and was "buoyed by a new and competitively priced model range, world-class retailer footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programs for consumers".

"The increasing popularity of Jaguar Land Rover products is a great testimony to our focus on building a highly capable and customer friendly sales and service infrastructure to support these aspirational brands," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL).

"We intend to sustain this fabulous momentum in 2018 with the launch of some exciting new products, the new Range Rover Velar being the first off the blocks in January 2018."

