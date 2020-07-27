JMJ Group's CMD Mayurdhvajsinh Jadeja On What Goes Behind Running A Successful Business Venture

Mayurdhvajsinh Jadeja is a big name in the business field. In today's competitive world, the best and dedicated ones win it big. Jadeja always knew that one thing which helps in making any business grow. He knows that a smart businessman knows what exactly are the demands of his customers.

His smart work, hard work, and dedication has brought him a long way in his career. Mayurdhvajsinh is the Chief Managing Director of JMJ Group. His company deals with the business of real estate, logistics, industrial parks, renewable energy projects, film production, industrial parks, and residential and commercial projects.

Today, JMJ is one of the most trusted groups of companies among people. The main reason being how well they treat and satisfy the needs of their customers. JMJ Group is also known for providing great workmanship and high-value returns on investment. Established in Gujarat, it has built itself as an excellent and reliable brand in the business work.

They also have a business chain that includes EPC, trading, and developing projects in all high growth areas in the infrastructure sector. So far, Mayurdhvajsinh's company is well-known in big cities like Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Dubai, and Barcelona.

Three years ago, Mayurdhvajsinh Jadeja was honoured with 'Entrepreneur of the year 2017’ in CNBC Business Awards by Gujarat’s Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his remarkable contribution. In the past few years, the JMJ group has proved itself as one of the best with its work of road construction and associations with the Gujarat Government, NHAI, and L&T Infrastructure.

So how did he manage to grow big as a businessman, a successful entrepreneur? Mayurdhvajsinh said, "As a business entity, you have to work for the company’s growth keeping in mind customer satisfaction. Quality services always triumph over the quantity or numbers. We have been following this simple rule of making our clients happy which has in-turn given JMJ Group the recognition in the real estate and the industrial world."

