JNU to award distinguished alumni

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday announced a Distinguished Alumni Award, instituted to strengthen the bond between the varsity and its former pupils.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University has instituted Annual Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations are invited from all Deans/Chairpersons of JNU and heads of major institutions in India and other eminent persons," a varsity statement said.

"JNU's contribution to Indian society is well recognised and it is time for JNU to recognise their distinguished services. We need to strengthen the bond between JNU and its alumni," its Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.

