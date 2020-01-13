JNU VC mastermind behind attack, criminal probe must

New Delhi: A fact-finding committee of the Congress on the JNU violence on Sunday alleged that Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was the "mastermind" behind it and sought his immediate dismissal and criminal probe against him. Calling the January 5 violence by masked men "state-sponsored", panel member Sushmita Dev said it recommended that Kumar be dismissed immediately and all appointments in faculty should be probed and an independent inquiry should take place. The Congress had appointed the four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at JNU.

"A criminal probe must be initiated against the VC, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence at Sabarmati hostel, Periyar hostel and other places. The security company's contract must be immediately terminated," the Mahila Congress chief said.

Calling Kumar the "mastermind" behind the incident, Dev said since his appointment in 2016, he meticulously "infiltrated" the university with people in the faculty who did not merit their positions and promoted only those who would be compliant to him and had their inclination to right-wing ideology. He operates through these members to orchestrate chaos.

'Security personnel were complicit'

In a chronology of events released on Saturday, JNUSU claimed that street lights were switched off, police officers who were deployed in the campus to control the violence looked the other way and absolute terror ensued. In a statement, JNUSU said security personnel in the varsity were "complicit" as the perpetrators carried out the attack.

2016

Year the VC was appointed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever