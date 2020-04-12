Job postings on LinkedIn China see sharp rise

Chinese firms have stepped up recruitment on social networking platform LinkedIn as businesses gradually return to normal amid the gradual containment of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

From March 23 to 26, new job postings on LinkedIn China jumped by 21 per cent year on year, compared with a 35 per cent drop during February 3-7 period, when the confirmed cases in the country were fast increasing, said LinkedIn China president Lu Jian during an online conference.

Job applications also jumped 39 per cent from March 23 to 26, when the virus spread was curbed, showing resilience in the country's job market, Lu said.

