John Abraham, Divya Khosla-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Oct 2, 2020

After breaking records last year with his action drama, director Milap Milan Zaveri is ready to helm the second instalment of Satyameva Jayate. This time joining the team is Divya Khosla Kumar, who will star opposite the leading man, John Abraham. Satyameva Jayate that released in 2018, became a mass hit making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

Speaking on their fifth film together, Bhushan Kumar says, "Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one."

Satyameva Jayate 2 poster

Nikkhil Advani adds, "After the blockbuster Satyameva Jayate, we are very happy and delighted to bring to the audiences Satyameva Jayate 2 with the super-hit teams of Emmay and T-Series."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on 2nd Oct 2020.

