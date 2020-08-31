John Abraham: Have I got opportunities from people who have been in the industry? Yes

After months of debates and discussions about how the Hindi film industry is and how fair is it for the outsiders, another outsider John Abraham has now spoken about the issue and what he thinks about it. He sheds light on Bollywood, how this is a good place, and how he has also got opportunities from people who have been in the industry.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he says how a person will find both the good and the bad in Bollywood. He said, "People who are accommodating, some who are not so accommodating. As a whole, the industry has been very gracious, and extremely good. Contrary to the way people are looking at our industry today, I think it's a good place, it's not that bad."

He added, "In our industry, it's only more conspicuous, it's out there in the open, and we get crucified a lot for it. Have I got opportunities from people who have been in the industry? Yes. Have I been the flag bearer for taking people from outside the industry in films I produced? Yes. I have been in both places, and there's no thumb rule that someone is good or bad. It's a very individual place. You can choose to create your own path."

The star also stated how there's a lot of negativity in the industry and how he wishes to change things and set an example. He stated, " There's a lot of negativity today in the industry, but I want to be that one person, and one of those few, however you want to look at it, who people look out to and say 'hey, no, this place is decent, look at him. He's survived, and standing here talking to us, he has nothing negative to say about anyone. He feels positive about everybody and himself, and his work. Why can't we use him as an example? If John Abraham can, we can'."

The actor is now gearing up for a lot of exciting films that include Attack, Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Ek Villain 2.

