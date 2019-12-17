John Abraham joins Arjun Kapoor - Rakul Preet Singh's love story?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While Arjun Kapoor has begun shooting for the yet-untitled cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh, the cast will soon be joined by another star on the set. It has been heard that producer Nikkhil Advani requested frequent collaborator and co-producer John Abraham for a cameo in the family drama, and the actor was only too happy to oblige.

A source reveals, "While the Kaashvie Nair-directed vehicle is primarily about Arjun and Rakul's characters, Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta have prominent arcs in the story. John has been roped in to play a younger version of Kumud sir in the film and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences. The team is currently looking for a newcomer to portray Neenaji's younger version. After finishing the shoot of Satyamev Jayate 2, which too is backed by Nikkhil, John will shoot for his portions in the drama."

mid-day reached out to Abraham's spokesperson, who remained unavailable for comment.

