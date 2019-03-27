John Abraham set to race ahead with his love for bikes on film

bollywood

Actor to Co-Produce the yet untitled Biker Flick with producer Ajay Kapoor; directed by Rensil D'Silva

Rensil D'Silva, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor

John Abraham is all set to transform his passion for bikes to celluloid. The actor-producer will soon star in a film that revolves around motorcycles. The as yet untitled film also marks John's third association with producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions who has earlier co-produced 2018 hit Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and the upcoming espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).

The last time John Abraham rode a bike on the silver screen Dhoom happened! This time around, the fun will only multiply and become even larger than life.

The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in July 2019. Apart from John, the rest of the cast is also almost final. "A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I'm happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!" says John.

John Abraham preps for his role

Director Rensil D'Silva says, "I've grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it's a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John."

Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions is delighted to share the vision and passion of JA Entertainment on this project. "I know how passionate John is about motorbikes. It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now! We look forward to our other collaborations with him in future too." says Kapoor.

