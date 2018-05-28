John Abraham-starrer Parmanu mints Rs. 20 cr on its debut weekend

John Abraham starrer's earnings suffered due to the T20 season



John Abraham and Diana Petty in a still from Parmanu

Based on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, Bollywood star John Abraham's highly-anticipated film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran recorded an incredible first-weekend collection of Rs. 20.78 cr.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the earnings, writing, Parmanu crosses Rs. 20 cr mark. Limited promotion/awareness plus IPL semi-finals and IPL finals hit business hard. Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: Rs. 20.78 cr [1935 screens].

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who forayed into Marathi cinema with her latest outing 'Bucket List', has raked in Rs. 3.66 cr in the first weekend.

Adarsh tweeted, BucketList [Marathi] has fared well, despite IPL affecting biz [on Fri and Sun evening], Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: Rs. 3.66 cr [409 screens].

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Bucket List' also stars Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role.

