John Abraham voices his support for abused animals

John Abraham

Running by the stage name iAmAnimal, Kunal Avanti found an instant supporter in John Abraham when he proposed the actor's participation in his latest song, Unleash. Created by curating footage of events, celebrities, sanctuaries, influencers and demonstrations from around the world, the video aims to promote the cause of animal welfare. "Animals should be treated at par with human beings. The hero of the video is the cause and all the credit goes to Kunal for creating it," Abraham tells mid-day.

An active propagator of the cause, Abraham doesn't support the concept of cutting down trees and hampering wildlife in a bid to further development. "The film, Avatar (2009) depicts where the human race is heading, and it's not good. We want to screw up everything for [our benefit]," he laments, asserting that those in power must raise their voice in support of the defenceless.

"I try and correct people in my way. In our country, when a child sees a dog, he is taught that it can bite. But there is nothing more loyal than a dog. So, it is the mindset that must be changed. I am against hunting, and certainly don't get why people stone or beat animals. I'd love to use my force to knock such people out cold." "Predominantly vegetarian", Abraham says he isn't trying to influence people to change their eating habits. "It's not about asking them to turn vegan. It's about treating animals humanely."

