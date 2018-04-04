John Abraham vs KriArj: Complaint lodged against actor for cheating, fraud

KriArj Entertainment in its complaint against John Abraham has accused him and his company of duping them out of crores of rupees that were apparently invested during the filming of Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran



John Abraham

It seems the row between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment over Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran has taken a turn for the worse. An FIR has been lodged against John and his production company JA Ent by KriArj for various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringment.

KriArj Entertainment in its complaint against John Abraham has accused him and his company of duping them out of crores of rupees that were apparently invested during the filming of Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran.

Also read - John Abraham vs KriArj: Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran to release on 4th May

Both John Abraham and producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment have been at loggerheads over Parmanu for quite some time. After John severed ties with KriArj and decided to produce the film himself he was asked to return Rs 30 crore invested by the latter.

Will John Abraham respond to these allegations? The controversy began over the film's release, which was repeatedly postponed owing to several reasons. The film is currently slated to release on 4th May as per an official statement released by the actor's production house.

Also read - John Abraham vs KriArj: The actor wants to fly solo with Parmanu

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates