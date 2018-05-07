John Abraham Vs KriArj: Prernaa Arora to be further investigated

Having failed to abide by HC's order to make payment to John Abraham's company, Prernaa Arora to be further investigated



John Abraham

There appears to be no end to John Abraham's dispute with Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment over Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. After Arora's studio defaulted on the terms of settlement spelt out by the Bombay High Court in its order on April 20, the actor-producer was compelled to take the matter back to Court. For the uninitiated, the High Court had reportedly ordered Arora to pay the balance amount of Rs 5.65 crore that her production house owed to John Abraham's studio.

Speaking to mid-day on the condition of anonymity, a source from Abraham's production house said, "As per the consent terms, KriArj was to make two payments of Rs 2.82 crore each to JA Entertainment on April 27 and 29. The payment was to be made towards the Digital Cinema Package delivery for both the overseas and domestic markets. By April 25, the production house was also to clear Rs 8.85 lakh for publicity work."



Prernaa Arora

"As per their agreement, by May 15, KriArj was also to spend R7.5 crore (of the designated R10 crore) on promotional activity. The vouchers and bills to support the payment towards promotion of the film are also to be produced in HC. John's company waited for two days, but after KriArj kept delaying payments, he resorted to legal action again."

One hears that Arora and her associates have been summoned by the Court, which has directed the Economic Offence Wing to look into the discrepancies. The matter is up for hearing today. A source close to KriArj said, "No order has been passed for summoning. The presence has been asked for only to achieve clarity on the disputes and to pass appropriate directions." JA Entertainment declined to comment.

