Parmanu teaser gives a glimpse into India's little-known secret

The teaser of the much-awaited movie, 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', has given a glimpse into the secret mission of the Indian government to test a nuclear bomb in 1998. John Abraham took to his twitter and wrote



A still from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

The teaser of the much-awaited movie, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, has given a glimpse into the secret mission of the Indian government to test a nuclear bomb in 1998. John Abraham took to his twitter and wrote, "Turning impossible into possible for the nation was Ashwat and Ambalika's life, not a job. Presenting #ParmanuTeaser

The lead actress of the movie, Diana Penty also tweeted, "Nothing about this mission was ordinary. Here's the #ParmanuTeaser. http://bit.ly/NewParmanuTeaser ¿ Story Unfolds 25 May. @johnabrahament @TheJohnAbraham @kriarj @bomanirani #AbhishekSharma @SaiwynQ @SanyukthaC @ZeeStudios_ @KytaProductions."

Diana's friend and actor, Ali Fazal appreciated her and wrote, "Congratulations on this one Diana.. so nice it looks. Looking forward. @TheJohnAbraham @kriarj."

Watch the teaser of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran here

The one-minute video opens with Jawaharlal Nehru¿s famous Tryst with Destiny speech. Boman Irani¿s voiceover takes over from there and reminds us of some glorious moments of independent India. One of them falls in May 1988, when India tested fusion bombs in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Produced by JA Entertainment, KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions, the film is written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, and Abhishek Sharma. It will hit the theatres on May 25.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever