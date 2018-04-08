John Abraham Vs KriArj: The actor files three criminal complaints against producer Prernaa Arora

John Abraham files three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora and her company, KriArj Entertainment for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences under the Information Technology Act



John Abraham, Director of M/s JA Entertainment has filed three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora and her company, KriArj Entertainment for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act. These complaints have been filed on Saturday, 07 April 2018 at the Khar Police Station, Mumbai.

John Abraham, through his production house JA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. had signed a Co-production agreement with Prernaa Arora's company Kriarj Entertaiment Pvt. Ltd. wherein Kriarj had agreed to pay Rs 35 crores to John's company to cover the cost of production, fees of all actors and other production related expenses and had also agreed to additionally bear the Print and Advertisement expenses (P&A) for the film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran against which John had agreed to assign the exploitation rights and 50% IPR of the film to Prernaa's company.

However, after Prernaa's repeated delays in making payments and giving wrong bank transfer details (UTR numbers) at every stage and refusal to pay the last tranches of payment, which were critical for completing the post-production work of the film, John followed the due process as laid down by law. He first gave a legal notice to cure the breach and after Prernaa's failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with Prernaa in order to save his film.

After this termination, which is a purely Civil Dispute, Prernaa Arora filed a false criminal complaint against John and started making defamatory statements against him in the media.

Prernaa also illegally started blocking the online publicity materials launched by John for the promotion of his film.

John also came to know that Prernaa had, without his knowledge, already recovered monies in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties and yet did not pay him his dues.

Aggrieved by all these acts of Prernaa and her colleagues and associates at KriArj, John has filed separate complaints for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences under the Information Technology Act, at the Khar Police Station.

