Producer Prernaa Arora on Parmanu row: John Abraham will become a laughing stock soon

It appears that there will be little respite for the producers of John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, as the scuffle over production rights continues to get murkier. A day after it was reported that Zee Studios and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, co-producers of the venture, had filed an FIR against the actor for "illegally" terminating their contract, Abraham released a statement yesterday that read: "There has been no case registered by Zee, as reported by some sections of the media. No such FIR has been registered and this fact can be verified from the said police station as well."



Arora, however, confirms to mid-day that they have filed a criminal complaint against the actor for attempting to oust them from the joint production over disagreements. "We are also planning to approach the Producers Guild [The Film & Television Producers Guild of India] and make an official complaint with them as well. John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out. His case will serve as an example [for others]," she says.



Meanwhile, John Abrahamtook to social media yesterday to share a fresh poster of the film, which sees the elimination of both KriArj and Zee Studios as production partners.

The ultimate countdown to the mission begins. A thrilling journey of patriotism & pride launches on 4th May 2018. #1MonthToParmanu but a shocker drops your way tomorrow itself! @DianaPenty #AbhishekSharma @bomanirani pic.twitter.com/K2hLcpkWCY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 4, 2018

Reacting to the development, Arora says, "This move will backfire. Our production house and Zee's Kyta Productions are the presenters of the film, his production house was merely associated with it. How can he state that he is presenting the film now? He can't release the film without our permission. It's a criminal act. We're taking legal recourse."

