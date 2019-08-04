John Abraham's Batla House screened for Vice President

bollywood

Batla House is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink' and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019

John Abraham in Batla House

John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House' was screened for Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. "Privileged to have met the honorable @VPSecretariat and show him glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse," John tweeted. Besides John, the cast of the film and the director Nikkhil Advani also met the Vice President and showed him the glimpses of the film.

Privileged to have met the honorable @VPSecretariat ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³and show him glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse https://t.co/3DP2yGS8Tx — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 3, 2019

"Actors Shri John Abraham and Shri Mrunal Thakur along with the Director Shri Nikkhil Advani and the team of the film #BatlaHouse called on me, in New Delhi today," read the tweet from the official account of the VP. The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink' and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

