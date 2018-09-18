John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter finally gets a release date

bollywood

'RAW' as the movie is being called has been shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule.

Pic Courtesy/ Taran Adarsh Twitter Account

John Abraham's next Romeo Akbar Walter has got its release date. The thriller is set to release on March 15, 2019. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced it on his official twitter handle.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures announce release date of #RomeoAkbarWalter [#RAW]: 15 March 2019... Stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher... Directed by Robbie Grewal... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, Gary Grewal. pic.twitter.com/oAOoBTD9S2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 17 September 2018

The film also stars Sikander Kher in a negative role. Romeo Akbar Walter is directed by Robbie Grewal. Other details of the film have not been shared. Earlier, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI