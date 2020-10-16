John Cena secretly gets married to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

American professional wrestler, John Cena has reportedly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

The couple are belived to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 12 in Florida, according to official documents obtained by entertainment portal, TMZ.

Cena started dating Shariatzadeh last year, following his split with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella.

Cena and Shariatzadeh sparked romance speculation when they were first pictured together in Canada in 2019. They also appeared together on the red carpet at the Playing With Fire premiere in October last year.

Recently, John Cena tweeted a message about love to his followers. "Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection," he wrote.

Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2020

The WWE wrestler was previously married to model Elizabeth Huberdeau. He then dated former WWE female superstar Nikki Bella for six years before splitting in 2018 after they were engaged in 2017 on the grand stage at WrestleMania 33.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news