John Cena secretly gets married to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida
The couple are belived to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 12 in Florida, according to official documents obtained by entertainment portal, TMZ
American professional wrestler, John Cena has reportedly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.
The couple are belived to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 12 in Florida, according to official documents obtained by entertainment portal, TMZ.
Cena started dating Shariatzadeh last year, following his split with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella.
Cena and Shariatzadeh sparked romance speculation when they were first pictured together in Canada in 2019. They also appeared together on the red carpet at the Playing With Fire premiere in October last year.
Recently, John Cena tweeted a message about love to his followers. "Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection," he wrote.
Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2020
The WWE wrestler was previously married to model Elizabeth Huberdeau. He then dated former WWE female superstar Nikki Bella for six years before splitting in 2018 after they were engaged in 2017 on the grand stage at WrestleMania 33.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, John Cena shared this photo of Stone Cold Steve Austin wearing a mask and wrote: Stone Cold Social distancing
-
John Cena faced Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort. This was their second clash at the Showcase of Immortals. Ahead of the WM 36 match, Cena shared a photo of Bray Wyatt and wrote, Stone Cold See You At WrestleMania.
-
CM Punk left the WWE in 2014 and last year made a comeback, although not in the ring, at WWE backstage. Many fans await his return to WWE and Cena, no different used puns in his title - Stone Cold See Em Punk.
-
WWE superstar Edge made a high profile return to WWE in 2020 after 9 long years in retirement. Cena shared a photo and wrote Stone Cold Sexton Hardcastle (which was one of Edge's alias')
-
Surprising by this one? In July 2019 John Cena had shared a photo of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and wrote 'Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra'. This was following Shilpa's son expressing his love for Cena as a fan after which Cena had posted a video message for the little boy.
-
John Cena shared this photo of his co-star Keegan-Michael Key who starred alongside him in the 2019 film Playing with fire and titled it 'Stone Cold Playing with Fire'
-
John Cena shared this photo of James Gunn, director of the upcoming film The Suicide Squad which will see John Cena in a yet undisclosed role. Cena wrote 'Stone Cold Suicide Squad'
-
One of the best, this! In October 2019, WWE SmackDown move to being televised on Fox and Cena did not miss the opportunity to put Dwayne 'The Rock' Jonhson's photo (it was a show named after The Rock) and simply wrote 'Stone Cold SmackDown on Fox'
-
Ahead of Sylvester Stallone's last release Rambo: Last Blood, John Cena shared this picture of Sly Stallone and wrote 'Stone Cold Sly Stallone'.
-
It Chapter Two, the sequel to the 2017 hit horror film, released in 2019. John Cena posted a photo of Pennywise the Clown and wrote, Stone Cold See It?
-
Sho Madjozi is a South African rapper who rose to fame majorly in 2019 after her song on, guess who? John Cena! So it seemed quite fitting for Cena to share a photo of her and write 'Stone Cold Sho Madjozi.'
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger made a comeback to the Terminator franchise and his signature role in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate. Ahead of it's release, John Cena posted a photo of Arnold and wrote 'Stone Cold Schwarzenegger'
-
The Lion King's live-action remake, one of the most awaited films in years, released in 1994 following the original animated film in 1994. Ahead of it's release in July 2019, John Cena posted a photo of Simba, the young prince, and wrote 'Stone Cold Simba'
-
In this post, John Cena simply shared a photo of Sophie Turner in her Game of Thrones character Sansa and wrote, 'Stone Cold Sansa Stark'
-
As Sasha Banks made her return to WWE in 2019, John Cena shared a photo of 'The Boss' and wrote 'Stone Cold Sasha Banks'
-
After Eminem made a return to music with his album Kamikaze in 2018, John Cena shared a photo of the Grammy award-winning rapper and wrote 'Stone Cold Slim Shady'
-
Ahead of Christmas in 2018, John Cena shared this picture of Santa Claus and wrote 'Stone Cold Santa Claus'
-
John Cena simply shared this photo of former WWE star HornSwoggle and wrote, 'Stone Cold Swoggle'
-
In this photo, John Cena adds Jack Nicholson's famous expression from the Stanley Kubrick horror film 'The Shining' and titled it Stone Cold The Shining
-
This one got people wondering if Cena is starring in the next Steven Spielberg film. Cena shared a photo of the Hollywood director, writing Stone Cold Steve Spielberg'
-
John Cena shared this photo of legendary late WWE wrestler Macho Man Randy Savage and wrote 'Stone Cold Savage'
-
John Cena often gives his fans a taste of his next move - be it films of WWE. So when Cena shared a photo of the G.I. Joe character Storm Shadow and wrote Stone Cold Storm Shadow, he left everyone guessing.
-
John Cena has the look and features to appear as He-Man if a movie was to be made. And when John Cena shared a photo of the villain in the comic book, Skeletor with the caption Stone Cold Skeletor, fans wondered if he will be appearing in a film on the Master of the Universe.
John Cena is one of the most respected WWE superstars in the business who has a commanding presence and lives by the words - Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. However, on Instagram, John Cena's image is a far cry from his in-ring persona. Also, Cena's obsession with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as he introduces memes on the 'rattlesnake' is one of the most hilarious concepts online. Take a look. Pictures Courtesy/ John Cena's Instagram
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe