Joker final trailer: Joaquin Phoenix' madness will send shivers down your spine

hollywood

The trailer, which is about 2 minutes and 24 seconds long, tells the story of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is a failed comedian and whose failures turn him into a villain in Gotham City.

Joaquin Phoenix in the new Joker trailer. Pic/YouTube

Fans of Joker can rejoice as the makers of the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer have dropped the final trailer of the movie. The eerie madness of your favourite clown will surely send shivers down your spine.

The trailer, which is about 2 minutes and 24 seconds long, tells the story of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is a failed comedian and whose failures turn him into a villain in Gotham City. The trailer and the film is an all-new look at the infamous villain's origin story.

Watch the new trailer of Joker here:

A dejected and rejected comedian who is mocked by people turns into a maniac and the villainous clown that we've all come to know. The new and final trailer of the movie shows Joker come across everyone from Robert De Niro, who plays the role of a TV host, to Brett Cullen's Thomas Wayne.

The video shows Arthur Fleck rise from his ashes in a world that has sidelined him to a manic clown who starts a revolution. Near the end, Joaquin is seen to have become successful in his career and is invited by De Niro on his show, on which Joaquin demands to be called Joker in front of everyone.

The official Twitter account of the movie shared the trailer. "New trailer. #JokerMovie - in theaters October 4, this tweet to be the first to hear about exclusive content leading up to the opening weekend," the account tweeted.

The film also stars Dante Pereira-Olson, who plays the young Bruce Wayne, and Douglas Hodge, who will essay the role of the butler Alfred Pennyworth. The movie also stars Robert De Niro and Marc Maron of Deadpool 2 fame. The film directed by Todd Phillips is written by the director along with Scott Silver. Joker is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 4, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI