Journalist Ajit Mhatre dies due to heart attack

Thane: Senior journalist Ajit Mhatre died due to a heart attack here in the wee hours today, family sources said. He was 62.

Mhatre was the editor of local Marathi publication Amrut Kalash and took part in various social activities.

A number of journalists and other prominent people from the district attended his funeral in the Ambernath township in Thane.

