Journalist beaten up by liquor mafia in Bihar

A journalist of a Hindi daily was beaten up by the liquor mafia in Bihar's Nawada district, the police said. The incident occurred when Vikas Kumar alias Sonu, working for 'Hindustan' had gone to cover the raid on the liquor mafia by a police team in the Rajauli Dih area last evening, Rajauli police station SHO Awadhesh Prasad said. Kumar, who had injuries to his head, was taken to Rajauli primary heath centre from where he was referred to Gaya, but relatives took him to Ranchi for treatment, the SHO said.



An operation for a brain injury was performed at Ranchi, said Dinesh Kumar Barnwal, Kumar's cousin, adding that Kumar's condition is stable. One person from Rajauli Dih has been arrested.

