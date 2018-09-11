Search

Journalist killed in Pakistan

Sep 11, 2018, 22:33 IST | IANS

Police quoting witnesses said, Butt handed over his wallet but dacoits demanded more money and on his refusal opened fire at him

A senior journalist was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Multan, police said on Tuesday, adding three suspects, including a woman, were arrested in this case.

Police said Saeed Butt, 48, was sitting at a shop on Monday evening in the main market of Khanewal district, when two masked men, suspected to be robbers, barged into the shop and demanded money from the deceased, Express News reported.

Police quoting witnesses said, Butt handed over his wallet but dacoits demanded more money and on his refusal opened fire at him. The suspects fled after the killing.

Police said the suspects were arrested from Multan with the help of CCTV footage after an FIR was lodged. They further claimed that weapons used in the murder were also recovered and the suspects have confessed to their crime.

