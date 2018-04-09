Journalist who was shot at his doorstep said to be in critical condition

The journalist who works for a Hindi news channel, was attacked on Sunday

A journalist was shot at his home in Uttar Pradesh by bike borne men is said to have been shifted to the intensive care unit and is in critical condition. Anuj Chaudhary was shot at by unidentified men at his house here was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday.

Anuj, who works for a Hindi news channel, was attacked on Sunday. According to police, the initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.

