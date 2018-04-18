Search

JP Nadda: Kangra to be awarded for implementation of PM Awas Yojana

Apr 18, 2018, 21:56 IST | PTI

Speaking at the Kanol Panchayat of Shahpur Assembly at the `Swachh Bharat Parv', which he attended as the chief guest, the health minister praised Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday said Kangra district will be awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 for achieving target under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking at the Kanol Panchayat of Shahpur Assembly at the `Swachh Bharat Parv', which he attended as the chief guest, the health minister praised Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and his entire administrative team for implementing the scheme.

"The target for the scheme was so well achieved that the Kangra district is declared number one in the country and the PM will award the district on 21 April at Delhi," the minister said. Earlier in the day, Nadda was received at the airport here by state ministers.

