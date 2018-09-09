Juan Martin Del Potro will return home happy regardless of final outcome

tennis

Juan Martin del Potro celebrates a point against Nadal on Friday. Pic/AFP

Whether he beats Novak Djokovic tonight to claim his second Grand Slam title or not, Juan Martin del Potro will still consider himself a winner. When he won his first title here nine years ago as a 20-year-old, overpowering first Rafael Nadal and then Roger Federer, Del Potro seemed poised to be a major thorn in the side of the big four. But six months later he was off the tour after undergoing surgery on his right wrist and, just when he was finally back to his best, he began to feel pain in his left wrist.

Del Potro lost nearly two years, undergoing three operations and fearing his career was finished. "I cannot believe that I will have a chance to play another Grand Slam final here, which is my favourite tournament," Del Potro, 29, said. "So it will be special to me. A big challenge, as well, because I've been fighting with many, many problems to get to this moment.

"It will be a difficult match, of course. But I think I've been doing a good tournament. And in the finals, anything can happen. If I win, great. If not, I've been playing a great tournament and I will be happy anyway."

