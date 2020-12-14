Jug Jugg Jeeyo: While Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor recover from COVID; Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani to resume shoot

It has been almost 10 days since the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo ground to an abrupt halt in Chandigarh after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, rumours suggested that the shoot had been called off for three weeks, allowing the trio to recover from the virus. However, it has now been heard that those in the crew who have tested negative — including lead stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani — have been requested to report to the set on December 17.

"After the film hit a roadblock, it was becoming difficult to get the combination dates of actors again. So, Anil, Kiara and Prajakta Koli are likely to begin filming their portions by later this week. The team of assistant directors, under the able guidance of producer Shashank Khaitan, are eyeing to kick off the shoot by Thursday. Varun, Neetu and Raj are on the road to recovery. Once they test negative and are given the clean chit by their doctors, they will resume work," reveals a source. Maniesh Paul, who had tested positive on returning to Mumbai, too has some scenes remaining.



Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor

mid-day reached out to Khaitan and Dharma Productions' spokesperson. Both remained unavailable for comment.

