Juhi Chawla shares home-made mask tutorial, asks people to leave N95 masks for healthcare professionals

Actor Juhi Chawla on Tuesday shared a tutorial to make masks at home and encouraged people to leave the surgical and N95 masks for the healthcare professionals who need it the most during coronavirus outbreak.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video where she said, "Friends, I hope you all are safe, healthy and happy in your homes. If you happen to leave your house for essential work then you should wear a mask while leaving, this is a rule now."

Make your own mask! Go creative, maybe write a message or try your hand at painting...let us aim to leave the surgical & N95 masks for our healthcare professionals who need it the most ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂDon't forget ðÂÂª Leave the house only when it's necessary ðÂÂ·ðÂÂ®#ApnaDeshApnaMask @ApnaMask pic.twitter.com/4LGh6Ns4Rl — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 21, 2020

The 'Yes Boss' star continued, "Our Prime Minister has also said to create masks at home and wear them while leaving your house. This is because we should save the surgical and N95 masks for doctors, nurses and other health officials, and because they need them the most."

Chawla said that "we should make the masks at our homes. You can easily make a mask by using a saree, handkerchief, or dupatta. She then demonstrated creating a protective mask using a piece of cloth. She folded the square cloth in a triangle and then wrapped in rounds to make a mask"

Juhi then showed the viewers by wearing the home-made mask, and said, "Apna Desh Apna Mask."

The 'Gulaab Gang' star captioned the post as, "Make your own mask! Go creative, maybe write a message or try your hand at painting...let us aim to leave the surgical & N95 masks for our healthcare professionals who need it the most. Don't forget. Leave the house only when it's necessary #ApnaDeshApnaMask @ApnaMask"

Earlier, demonstrated how people can convert their T-shirts into a mask at home to be safe from COVID-19.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. So far, 3,251 patients have been cured and discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.

