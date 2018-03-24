Juhi Chawla trashes her cosmetics

Juhi Chawla suffered a severe face and scalp reaction recently after using certain make-up products

Juhi Chawla was rather busy yesterday trashing her collection of cosmetics. The actor suffered a severe face and scalp reaction recently after using certain make-up products. Juhi wrote on Instagram, "I suffered the most frightening chemical reaction on my scalp/face and learnt a harsh lesson .. so TODAY trashing the chemicals and embracing the BEST beauty kit ever !!!!"

She has now decided to use natural products from the kitchen shelf like honey and turmeric. Of late, Juhi has been at the forefront of environmental awareness.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates