Juhi Chawla was about to pull Shah Rukh Khan's ears for this reason!

On Saturday, Juhi Chawla woke up reading mid-day newspaper, and she came across a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan with the youngest son, AbRam Khan. Upon seeing those pictures clicked exclusively by mid-day photographer, Suresh Karkera, Juhi Chawla wanted to pull her co-star of many films, Shah Rukh Khan's ears.

In the picture, AbRam Khan was seen sipping water from a colourful bottle. At first glance, Juhi Chawla thought that Shah Rukh is feeding him water in a plastic bottle. Later, the beautiful actress, who is also an environment enthusiast realised that the bottle is not of plastic material but it's a steel bottle.

Juhi Chawla shared a picture of the father-son duo from the mid-day newspaper on her Twitter handle. The Ishq actress wrote: "At first I thought Abram was drinking from a plastic bottle and was ready to pull ShahRukh's ears ...!! then realised it's a steel sipper. Great to see the young citizens of tomorrow choosing a better alternative to plastic @iamsrk [sic]"

At first I thought Abram was drinking from a plastic bottle and was ready to pull ShahRukh's ears ...!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ.....then realised it's a steel sipper ðÂÂÂÂÂÂGreat to see the young citizens of tomorrow choosing a better alternative to plasticðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/SB5VMLo1UR — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 19, 2019

We have seen AbRam accompany his father to the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches to support their team Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, it was time for Shah Rukh Khan to lend support to his son's football match where the kid represented his school.

The actor witnessed the match, where AbRam played for the Dhirubhai Ambani School team against the Rustomjee International School at the MSSA School Sports Centre Ground at Azad Maidan. The doting dad Shah Rukh Khan even clicked pictures of son AbRam in action.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, their friendship goes back in the day when SRK had just entered the showbiz.

