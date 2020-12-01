Juhi Parmar on Hamariwali Good News: Show goes beyond the idea of a woman conceiving a child in her 40s

To Juhi Parmar, giving her nod to Hamariwali Good News was a no-brainer. Though the show tackles a rather unconventional theme — an ageing couple decide to bear a child for their son and daughter-in-law — the actor believes it beautifully explores the different facets of motherhood.

"The show goes beyond the idea of a woman conceiving a child in her 40s. It is a novel and inspiring concept. Motherhood is the best gift for a woman, but it has to be her decision. In Hamariwali Good News, a mother-in-law decides to endure nine months of pregnancy and hand over her child to her daughter-in-law," says Parmar, describing it as a "progressive idea". Shakti Anand portrays the patriarch and her husband in the family drama.

Where the story touches on the senior couple rekindling their romance after decades of marriage, Anand asserts that the show also aims to challenge the societal pressures on women. "The story is realistic, enhanced by adding drama and a tinge of comedy. It throws light on several aspects of human relationships — it not only shows how parents go to any extent for their children, [but also reflects] the undue pressure on women. They are expected to be perfect mothers, take care of the family and excel professionally as well."

Chiming in, Parmar — a single mother off screen — adds how moms often feel guilty when spending long hours at work away from children. "I have felt guilty, but that has nothing to do with society. I would feel bad about not being with my daughter. However, over time, I realised that some day, she will be proud of my independent [streak] and follow in my footsteps."

