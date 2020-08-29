Juhi Parmar writes an open letter to her fans: Announces a new beginning

In a heartfelt letter addressed to all, actress Juhi Parmar announces a new beginning to her social media family. The actress, who considers Ganpati Ji extremely special and lucky for her, began her blogging and vlogging journey two years back on Ganesh Chaturthi. Although this year the festival was celebrated differently, Juhi took the opportunity to announce something special for her fans.

In a video where Juhi can be seen writing the letter and reading it out, she announces, "Since the past two years Ganpati Bappa has brought new beginnings with him for me. It first started with blogging then I moved on to vlogging and this year I am starting another new beginning. Something that I have been wanting to do since long. I will be sharing my struggles, my life lessons, and learning to tell you all that nothing in this world can break you if you don't allow it."

In the letter Juhi draws a parallel with Lord Ganesha and life, talks about welcoming positivity and strength, about growth and success, heartbreaks, and hurdles. She shares a snippet of her struggles, saying, "I did the same, I didn't let peoples nasty judgments about me doubt me as a human being, I didn't allow peoples small thinking about judging me to be a failure just because I couldn't succeed at one thing, I didn't let people's opinion about me change the way I look at myself."

She ends by saying, "It's time you do the same. Define yourself, embarrass life, believe in yourself. If I can, you can. Faith. Hope. Love, Juhi Parmar".

