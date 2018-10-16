Julian Assange allowed partial Internet access by Ecuador: Wikileaks

international

Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuador Embassy here since 2012, was allowed limited Internet access by the South American nation, seven months after it disabled for alleged breach of asylum terms, Wikileaks has announced.

The 47-year-old Australian, who remains in hiding in a back room of the Ecuadorean Embassy in central London six years after losing a legal battle against extradition to Sweden, was told that his "isolation regime" would be ended following talks between UN officials and Ecuador President Lenin Moreno last week.

"Ecuador rolls back @JulianAssange isolation," WikiLeaks said in a message on Twitter on Sunday, and indicated that Assange's communications via phone and Internet have been partially restored.

"It is positive that Ecuador has partly ended the isolation of Mr Assange, although it is of grave concern that his freedom to express his opinions is still limited," said Kristinn Hrafnsson, Wikileaks' editor-in-chief.

"The UN has already declared Mr Assange a victim of arbitrary detention. This unacceptable situation must end. The UK government must abide by the UN's ruling and guarantee that he can leave the embassy without the threat of extradition to the United States."

