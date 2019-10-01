Julian Jewel says JJAIBOT is developed for extensive weather information which will identify areas that are more at risk.

Many of the executives know that artificial intelligence AI has the power to change the world and help the world. By 2030 AI could contribute up to 20 trillion dollars to our global economy. Still, many are confuse regarding artificial intelligence and how to use it. People don't know the real value of AI.

AI is the most trustworthy technology, according to Julian Jewel Jeyaraj. Just a small intro of this genius Julian Jewel before we talk deep about his technology JJAIBOT. Well, he is a renowned personality and techno-friendly guy, and you can also call him a genius because his contribution to the AI world is enormous. He is continuously taking part in many significant innovations that are changing our world to a better side and safer side.

Recently, Julian Jewel came with a new technology called JJ AI Bot, which is also spelled as JJAIBOT. It is a new technology developed by Julian Jewel for three purposes for environment safety, for human protection, and for wildlife conservation.

Now you may say how AI can be helpful in these categories. Well for the people who don't know the power of AI they first read about AI technology and also understand where we are using AI technology. JJAIBOT can be helpful in environmental issues and monitoring wildlife. JJAIBOT can help count animals and detect problems near special animals.

JJAIBOT is specially programmed in a way that it will work insignificant issues of the environment like forest fires. It can identify forests that potentially vulnerable to fires. Fire officials will able to predict extreme weather which could result in forest fires.

Julian Jewel says JJAIBOT is developed for extensive weather information which will identify areas that are more at risk. It will also come in use for climate change. According to Julian Jewel Jeyaraj JJAIBOT will help in stopping illegal wildlife trafficking. It will prevent such practices.

Julian Jewel says it will help keep watch in the ocean, improve agriculture, then protecting humans from depression and other diseases. We feel AI is not only for enterprise and help them save costs and improve efficiencies, but it is also fostering preservation of our planet we live on as well. AI is growing technology, and people like Julian Jewel Jeyaraj and his inventions like JJAIBOT will change many things in the coming years.

