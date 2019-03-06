Junglee trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's unique friendship with animals

bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal turns the protector of animals in Junglee

After watching this trailer, Vidyut Jammwal can be touted as the modern-day Tarzan, who is on a mission to protect his kingdom of animals. The makers have precisely utilised his martial arts skills and one can see Vidyut packing punches and kicks in the air to save his childhood friend, an elephant.

The trailer shows Vidyut Jammwal's unique friendship with the elephants in the jungle and how he goes all out to protect them. It also has a romantic angle with Pooja Sawant, which comprises one of the major plots of the Bollywood film.

Vidyut Jammwal took to his Twitter account to announce the release of his film's trailer and wrote, "It's a tale... Of true blue friendship With loads of adventure & action With tonnes of courage & faith [sic]"

Before the trailer release of this film, Vidyut Jammwal also released the film's poster where Vidyut can be seen standing on Bhola's back (the elephant in this film).

I'm so thrilled to share the poster of our action packed adventure, our tale of genuine friendship... Bhola and I invite you to Be #Junglee@IAmPoojaSawant @StarAshaBhat @JungleeMovie @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/sjEccrerkn — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) March 6, 2019

With this film, Vidyut Jammwal also becomes the first actor to bring animal flow workout in India. The makers of Junglee had also released a video, where Vidyut Jammwal is seen working out intensively in the jungle. Animal Flow is a form of workout that imitates the movements of animals and helps improve your strength, flexibility, body control and coordination.

A Junglee Pictures production, Junglee is a family-action film directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film is set to release in cinemas on April 5, 2019.

