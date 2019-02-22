Rough ride for Vidyut Jammwal while shooting for Junglee

bollywood

Extensive bike sequence in Junglee has Vidyut Jammwal navigate wetlands

Vidyut Jammwal

Even though his upcoming film, Junglee, is based on the unique relationship between a man and elephants, leading man and adventure junkie Vidyut Jammwal didn't miss out on a chance to showcase his daredevilry in the offering. The actor shot an action sequence that involved an extensive and challenging journey made on a bike; one that Jammwal insisted on executing himself, despite director Chuck Russell's reluctance.

The actor says, "When Chuck narrated the sequence to me, I was ecstatic, because it [biking] was another skill I would get to acquire. I knew I had to do it. We went through [an intensive] training before shooting the sequence with the team of Hollywood bike director."

A major chunk of the sequence required the actor to ride across wetland, a task he deemed challenging. "The dirt bike has more power, and is quicker than regular bikes. We first learnt about the terrain, and then rode the bike through water and river beds. It was strenuous, and particularly risky to ride on wet roads. I had to be careful of the animals around me as well. I took 15 rounds of the terrain before being confident enough to shoot," says the actor, who delivered the final shot in one take.

Jammwal essays the role of a vet who discovers a poaching racket.

