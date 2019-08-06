Just like Kriti Sanon, buy satin tops at affordable prices on Amazon

bollywood-fashion

Kriti Sanon was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs, and the actress opted for a tangerine satin shirt, paired with shorts

Kriti Sanon posed for the shutterbugs when clicked at the Mumbai airport/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was all smiles when clicked by the paparazzi. Kriti looked all pretty in a tangerine satin shirt, which she paired with shorts for the outing.

Satin is the new trend that has hit the fashion followers so hard, they can't keep their hand off from this silky attire. Now, as the latest fad has hit the buy, why not fill your wardrobe with some of these beauties? Get the best deals on fashion only on Amazon.

Pink Satin Top:

Representational images from Amazon

Shop this must-have versatile top from Amazon. Wear it with a pair of jeans and sneakers for a day out or with a Victorian skirt and nude heels for the much-awaited party night. Now buy this top at the discounted price of Rs 650 only. Shop here.

Plain Regular Fit Top:

Satin notch neck popover long sleeve blouse will add an oomph factor to your look! Get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 956 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Multi Color Satin Printed Top:

Tops that are not only in fashion but also affordable, and that's what Amazon provides you with! Get this pretty multicoloured Satin top at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Women's Cape Top:

This fashion forward cape top is everything a fashionista needs! Style tip: pair this with high waist pants and ballet flats for a brunch look or with a high waist pencil skirt and metallic stilettos for a party. don’t forget to add a pop of colour to your lips! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1599. Shop here.

Also Read: Amazon Sale: Buy School textbooks and guides for CBSE at discounted price

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates