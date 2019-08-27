JVPG: Siddhesh Sawant, Pritha Vartikar advance

other-sports

Pritha Vartikar

Thane's Siddhesh Sawant and Mumbai suburbs Rajveer Shah fought back after trailing 1-2 to overcome their respective rivals to enter junior quarter-finals in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament yesterday. Siddhesh after losing the first game to Nashik's Kushal Chopra, turned the table with a 6-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-7 win, while Rajveer oust Pune's Neil Mulye 7-11, 15-13,11-9,11-4.

Among the junior girls, Pune's Pritha Vartikar prevailed over Thane's Isha Chavan 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11,11-9 to advance into junior girls singles pre-quarterfinals.

