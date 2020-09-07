Jwala Gutta gets engaged to actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on 37th birthday. See photos

India's ace badminton player Jwala Gutta turned 37 today and it was indeed a special day for her for more than one reason. Besides celebrating her birthday, Jwala Gutta had a surprise from her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal.

Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring.

Vishnu Vishal took to social media site Instagram to share a few photos of Jwala's birthday celebration as well as their engagement. He wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad"

Meanwhile Jwala Gutta also took to Instagram to share a few photos from her 37th birthday celebration along with her family. Jwala captioned the photos saying, "My lovelies. Always loving me so much.....How lucky am I to have them in my life!!"

Jwala Gutta began dating Vishnu Vishal in 2019 and also gave him a surprise visit on his birthday in July this year.

