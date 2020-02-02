Abhishek Bachchan surprised after being flooded with birthday wishes on the wrong day

Abhishek Bachchan turns 44 on February 5. The actor was taken by surprise when fans began wishing him on January 29. Initially, Junior B wondered how netizens had got the date wrong. It did not take him long to know the reason. Turns out dad Amitabh Bachchan had shared the news that Abhishek was born on Basant Panchami when a fan posted a childhood picture. Now, Basant Panchami was celebrated on January 29. It was reason enough for fans to send him warm wishes.

So it's confirmed that Junior B indeed turns a year younger on February 5 every year. Coming to his work front, this is the actor's 20th year in Bollywood. Yes, Abhishek Bachchan will be completing two decades in the industry since his debut, Refugee, released in 2000. It also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In these two decades, Bachchan has given some really entertaining films and also films that showed how good he can be. Right from Dhoom to Sarkar to Bunty Aur Babli to Bluffmaster to Yuva to Guru to Manmarziyaan, the names are plenty. And now, it's time for his metamorphosis as he gears up for multiple films for this year.

The first one would be Ludo, with Anurag Basu, which will release on April 24. This will be followed by Amazon's web-series, Breathe 2, and of course, a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Bob Biswas. It seems exciting times await Junior Bachchan!

