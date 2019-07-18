K. Palaniswami announces creation of two new districts

national

K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts will be bifurcated to create two new districts headquartered in Tenkasi and Chengalpattu.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said representations were received from ministers, legislators and public to bifurcate big districts like Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram.

He said the bifurcation is made for administrative convenience.

With this, the total number of districts in Tamil Nadu will go up to 35.

Palaniswami said separate officials will be appointed for these two new districts - Tenkasi and Chengalpattu.

